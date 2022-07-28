7-Day Forecast:

TONIGHT: Cloudy skies were the name of the game for the first half of the day. It was warm and muggy to begin the day with overcast skies. As we approached lunchtime, an upper-level disturbance approached and provided some rain relief across the board. There were some brief downpours that ponded up on the roadways. Although the rain was heavy, it was very brief in nature. The sunshine even started to trickle in after the rain today. We will stay with the sunshine and calm weather for the rest of the evening. Daytime highs were back in the seasonal category, maxing out in the mid to low 80s. Tonight, clouds will start to increase west to east. An increase in cloud coverage means we could see a few spotty showers after midnight. This will trickle into the early morning hours of Friday. Overnight lows will be in the mid-60s.

FRIDAY: Mainly cloudy with spotty showers across the board. Daytime highs will be in the upper 70s with it feeling a bit sticky. The first day for the Undo’s Upper Ohio Valley Italian Heritage Festival should trend dry with the only threat for rain being in the morning hours. A stray pocket of rain could fire up for the early afternoon. It will also be muggy. The threat for rain will start to end as we head into the weekend thanks to high pressure settling in.

SATURDAY: The weekend showcases partly/mostly cloudy skies with high pressure starting to make an appearance. Sky coverage will be cloudier than not, but there will be filtered sunlight throughout the day. We will max out thermometers in the lower 80s to upper 70s.

SUNDAY: A few less clouds in the skies, but still filtered sunlight across the land. Daytime highs will be in the lower 80s. We will likely continue the trend of muggy conditions through the end of July.

MONDAY: Happy August Ohio Valley! Unfortunately, the start of school will be here before we know. Not the popular opinion I know, but just had be said. In terms of weather, we will see mostly cloudy skies with a chance of rain showers once again. Daytime highs will be in the mid to low 80s. Temperatures start to take off for the early stages of August.

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy skies with a return of spotty showers. Daytime highs will start to trend warmer as we head into the early portions of August, maxing out in the mid-80s.

WEDNESDAY: Patchy clouds and sun for the midpoint of the next week. We will max out thermometers in the mid-80s. We could see a few spotty sprinkles in the morning hours.

THURSDAY: A return of filtered sunshine for the Ohio Valley as temperatures start to crank up. We will see daytime highs back in the upper 80s. Dew point temperatures will likely be back in the muggy category.

-WTRF StormTracker7 Chief Meteorologist Zach Petey