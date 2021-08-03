Mainly sunny and dry for most of the Ohio Valley

7-Day Forecast:

TUESDAY: Sunshine and blue skies are set to return as high pressure remains overhead. If you were a fan of yesterday, rather similar conditions are expected for today. The only difference is that a few of us could see some scattered/isolated showers late in the day. As for your morning weather update, areas of fog are likely to develop in and along the river. Clear skies and calm winds will allow some condensation to take place near the Ohio River with some pockets of fog being dense. Give yourself a few extra minutes as you plan to travel early on. Current temps are back in the mid 50s with overall fair skies. A few more clouds will start to build in later this morning and into the afternoon. Our best chances for rain will come later in the afternoon and early evening as an upper level disturbance is set to cross over. Shower will be spotty in nature and not everyone will see rain. Temperatures will be back upper 70s if not right around 80 degrees. Muggy levels will also stay favorable and comfortable. Tonight, partly cloudy skies are likely with a stray shower possible. Overnight lows will be in the lower 60s.

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy skies return as we head into the midpoint of the week. A few clouds will start to build in through the afternoon and it is possible we see a stray shower pop-up. Most of the Ohio Valley will remain dry but rain conditions are possible. A similar setup as to what we dealt with on Tuesday. High temperatures will be back in the lower 80s.

THURSDAY: A mixture of sun and clouds as we continue to push through the first work-week of August. Temperatures will be back in the low to mid 80s for our afternoon high. Muggy levels will also start to climb and it will be back to feeling sticky outdoors.

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy and warmer air will start to make its way back into our neck of the woods. Thermometers will inch their way back up to the mid 80s with muggy levels also on climb.

SATURDAY: Our real best threat for widespread rain showers will be back on Saturday. An upper level system will swing through that could bring some spotty showers to the region. Temperatures will be on their way up to the upper 80s with muggy levels expected to rise as well.

SUNDAY: Sun and clouds will mix into the Ohio Valley but the heat is back on. Temperatures will be in the upper 80s for our afternoon high.

MONDAY: High heat is expected to swing into our region starting on Monday where temperatures are expected to exceed 90 degrees. Heat index values could push into the mid 90s as well. A passing shower could develop late in the afternoon.

-WTRF StormTracker7 Meteorologist Zach Petey