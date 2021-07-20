Mainly sunny early with a few showers possible later on

7-Day Forecast:

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies are expected as we continue along into the work-week. The broad high pressure kept most of the Ohio Valley dry yesterday but a few showers were able to drop through. In the Ohio Valley this morning, we have some patchy fog developing in the river valleys once again. Be careful on your way into work or Tuesday morning travels. Current temps are sitting in the mid to upper 60s this morning as well. Dew point temperatures will stay slightly muggy this afternoon, but most will not even notice. High temperatures this afternoon will be in the mid 80s. As we head later into the afternoon and approach the early evening, we will have a better chance for a few late day showers crossing into our region. Most of us will stay dry, but there is a small chance for some rain. Winds will be not as noticeable again and blow from the west around 5 mph. Tonight, we will stay clear from clouds but not be as cool. Lows will bottom out in the mid 60s.

WEDNESDAY: A few rain showers could settle in as we head into the midpoint of the week. An upper level disturbance will cross through, providing a few rain showers in the area throughout the morning and possibly the afternoon. Not everyone will see rain due to the scattered nature of the showers. High temperatures will drop down to the lower 80s. Dew point values will still hover in the slightly sticky category.

THURSDAY: High pressure will build back into the region, setting up a mainly dry day for the Ohio Valley. Mostly sunny skies will allow temps backup to the lower 80s. A pretty nice day if you want to plan any outdoor activities.

FRIDAY: A few showers are possible later in the afternoon/evening with cloudy skies expected across the area. High temperatures will be back in the low 80s. Active weather will likely stick around into the weekend.

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy with a chance for some rain showers. No need to cancel outdoor activities, but you will probably have to dodge a few raindrops later in the day. High temperatures will be in the mid 80s.

SUNDAY: Another day where clouds will dominate the skies. Rain showers will look to stay around as well. High temperatures hover in the mid 80s.

MONDAY: Another day where rain showers are possible across the valley. We will see temperatures stay in the mid to upper 80s as well.

-WTRF StormTracker7 Meteorologist Zach Petey