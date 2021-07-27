Mainly sunny with high heat once again

7-Day Forecast:

TUESDAY: As we continue on through the early days of the work week, high heat is expected to reign supreme. Sunshine and blue skies will make their presence felt as high pressure is over the Ohio Valley. We are rather clear early on this morning and we will remain that way for the time being. Current temperatures are sitting in the mid to upper 60s and it is very pleasant to be outside thanks to low muggy levels. Mugginess levels will cooperate more so today than yesterday, so it will not feel as sticky outside. Sky coverage into the afternoon will stay mostly sunny with maybe a few clouds bubbling up later on. High temperatures are expected to soar near 90 degrees as well if not hover in the upper 80s. It will be a good day to cool off by the pool or stay in the AC! Just remember the UV index will be very high yet again with sunburn taking place in about 20s minutes or less. Tonight, clouds will remain at bay and if you want to star gaze, it will be clear to do so. Temps will bottom out in the mid 60s.

WEDNESDAY: Another day where the heat is on for the Ohio Valley. Temperatures will sit in the mid to upper 80s with mostly sunny skies. Muggy levels will also start to climb back towards the uncomfortable category. There is a stray chance for some showers to pop-up around dinner through the evening hours. Most of the area will remain dry ahead of our best chance for some rain Thursday.

THURSDAY: Activity in terms of rain showers are expected as we head later into the work-week. A cold front is expected to swing through our area and provide some much needed rain relief. It seems like it will not be a full washout but scattered showers are likely in the morning and afternoon with a few rumbles of thunder late. Temperatures will max out in the mid 80s before falling down to seasonable levels through the weekend. Muggy levels are also expected to drop.

FRIDAY: A mixture of sun and clouds as we head into the end of your work-week. Temperatures will be back in the comfortable category, maxing out in the lower 80s. Muggy levels should also be in check, meaning it will be pleasant to be outside and not instantly sweat.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny skies are expected as we head into the beginning stages of the weekend. Temperatures will sit in the lower 80s for our high.

SUNDAY: Happy August Ohio Valley! Active weather could return later in the weekend with rain showers possible. Again, it will not be a full washout but we could see some showers here locally. Cloud coverage will also be around. Temperatures will max out in the low to mid 80s.

MONDAY: The next work-week (or first full work-week of August) starts off with dry conditions for now and sunshine. Temperatures will be in the upper 70s for our afternoon high.

-WTRF StormTracker7 Meteorologist Zach Petey