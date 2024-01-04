WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – There has been chatter regarding a wintry system that could be snowfall and possible precipitation to The Ohio Valley Saturday and Sunday.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

While we are approaching closer to the weekend, there are still variables and details that need ironed out. But here is what we know.

Overall Setup

There is not much in the way of weather makers within The Ohio River Valley at this stage of the forecast.

The development of our weekends system is starting to form across The Southwest in the 4 Corners area.

This system will move through Texas and then up the Eastern United States Friday and into Saturday.

As the system strengthens, one of the unknowns will be where the center of circulation forms.

This will dictate the amount of precipitation, what type of precipitation will fall, and how much cold air will be around our region.

Impacts

With the trends being to our east, this will keep The Ohio Valley with minimal to no impacts from our weather system.

A change in low pressure location and amount of cold air in place could alter our impacts.

How much rain and snow?

Although the impact region continues to shift to our east, we can still see some light snow accumulations locally.

We will keep you updates with snow totals through the weekend as we near the end of the week.