Marginal risk (5%) of severe storms Thursday

(7-Day FORECAST)
TONIGHT: Patchy clouds with a few isolated showers, Lows 68-70.
THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms, Highs 80-82.
FRIDAY: Partly sunny, breezy and less humid, Highs 75-79.
SATURDAY: Mostly sunny and pleasant, Highs 76-80.
SUNDAY: Nice and sunny with low humidity levels, Highs near 80.
MONDAY: Morning sunshine with increasing afternoon clouds, Highs 80-84.
TUESDAY: A sun/cloud mix and much warmer, Highs 83-87.
WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy with a few showers, Highs 82-86.
— WTRF StormTracker 7 Meteorologist Dr. Dave Walker