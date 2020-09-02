Marginal risk (5%) of severe storms Thursday

TONIGHT: Patchy clouds with a few isolated showers, Lows 68-70.

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms, Highs 80-82.

FRIDAY: Partly sunny, breezy and less humid, Highs 75-79.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny and pleasant, Highs 76-80.

SUNDAY: Nice and sunny with low humidity levels, Highs near 80.

MONDAY: Morning sunshine with increasing afternoon clouds, Highs 80-84.

TUESDAY: A sun/cloud mix and much warmer, Highs 83-87.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy with a few showers, Highs 82-86.

— WTRF StormTracker 7 Meteorologist Dr. Dave Walker

