Marginal risk (5%) of severe storms Thursday

7-Day ForecastWEDNESDAY: The threat for sporadic rain showers will be prevalent throughout the day. We are in the lowest category for severe weather so any storms that pop up could bring some strong winds with them. We will remain with mostly cloudy skies with some breaks for sun. Have the umbrellas if you are heading out and about today. Highs around 82-84.

THURSDAY: Overcast skies are expected to blanket the Ohio Valley, similar to what we have seen the past few days. An approaching cold front will warrant the chance of seeing some showers and storms off and on throughout the day, so another day where the umbrella will come in handy. The mugginess will be sticking around as well. Highs around 80-82.