Marginal Risk of Severe Storms Thursday

(7-Day FORECAST)
TONIGHT: Rumbles of thunder then variable clouds, Lows 70-72.
THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy with showers and some thunder, Highs 82-86.
FRIDAY: Skies becoming mostly sunny and a little cooler, Highs 83-87.
SATURDAY: Blazing sunshine and becoming hot, Highs 86-90.
SUNDAY: Sun/cloud mix, hot and humid, Highs near 90.
MONDAY: Variable clouds with late-day thunder, Highs near 90.
TUESDAY: Variable clouds with showers and thunderstorms, Highs 84-88.
WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny and less humid, Highs 82-86.
— WTRF StormTracker 7 Meteorologist Dr. Dave Walker