Marginal Risk of Severe Storms Thursday

7-Day ForecastWEDNESDAY: To kick off your Wednesday, there is a chance for some showers and possible rumbles of thunder to swing through early this morning. Today there is a slight risk for severe storms which is a 2/5 on the risk scale. The main hazards will be strong winds as well as localized flooding if a downpour occurs. The second wave of rain can produce severe storms will fire up in the afternoon and be a quick-hitter. Otherwise, today will be mostly cloudy and cooler compared to the last week. Unfortunately the weather you can wear lingers on. Highs around 82-84.

THURSDAY: Partly sunny skies with a chance of an isolated shower or sprinkle early on, but per summer standards there is a chance for more afternoon showers and storms. Mugginess sticks around with no one wanting it to. Highs temperatures around 84-86.