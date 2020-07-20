Marginal Risk of Severe Storms Tuesday

(7-Day FORECAST)
TONIGHT: Mostly clear and less humid, Lows 68-70.
TUESDAY: Variable clouds with thunderstorms developing, Highs 99-90.
WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny then some afternoon thunderstorms, Highs 85-89.
THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms, Highs 84-88.
FRIDAY: Skies becoming mostly sunny and a little cooler, Highs 83-87.
SATURDAY: Blazing sunshine and becoming hot, Highs 88-90.
SUNDAY: Sun/cloud mix, hot and humid then late-day thunder, Highs near 90.
MONDAY: Variable clouds with showers and thunderstorms, Highs 88-90.
— WTRF StormTracker 7 Meteorologist Dr. Dave Walker