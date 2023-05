WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – As we near the end of May and approach June (the official start to meteorological Summer) we can also expect longer days with more sunlight.

One of the key differences of Summer and Winter is when the sunrises! On Wednesday, May 24th, we have the last 6 AM or later sunrise.

The timeframes for the next slate of sunrises at 6 AM.

From May 25th to July 5th, sunrise will take place before 6 AM.

On Thursday July 6th, our sunrise will occur at 6 AM with the following days featuring sunrise after 6 AM.