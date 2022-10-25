Sunshine and above average temperatures are beginning to fade following a beautiful weekend and start to the week.

Tuesday: Mix of clouds and sun for your day today with temperatures remaining warm. Sunshine with mostly clear skies for much of the morning, then partly Cloudy skies developing for the afternoon, then clouding over after sunset. We will see our high temperatures today remain in the mid to low 70’s.

Wednesday: Things becoming a bit more unpleasant for our day tomorrow. Our next system looks to roll on through bringing with it a cold front and some showers. Expect to see showers for the morning hours, mainly between 6 and 10am, with the focus on 8-9am. A couple stray to spotty showers are possible for the late morning and very early afternoon. Otherwise expect to see mostly cloudy to overcast skies with temperatures back down to average in the lower 60’s.

Thursday: Temperatures remain at average but we do get the sunshine back! We start off our Thursday morning with some clouds but will quickly lose them, leading to plenty of sunshine throughout the day. Expect to see our high temperatures right around 60 degrees.

Friday: Mix of clouds and sun for your Feel Good Friday. Trends are looking towards sunny, so expect to see more sun than clouds for your day on Friday. We will see things trying to warm back up so expect your highs to be sitting in the low 60’s.

Saturday: Sunshine and just above average temperatures for the beginning of the weekend. Sunny skies for your day on Saturday with our High temperatures in the mid 60’s.

Sunday: Things change for the second half of the weekend. Clouds begin to roll in and even a chance for a spotty shower. Much of the day will be partly to mostly cloudy, with a couple spotty showers possible for the late evening. Our High temperatures will be in the mid to low 60’s.

Monday: Your Halloween weather unfortunately isn’t looking too great. Mostly cloudy skies with scattered showers on and off throughout the day are possible. High temperatures will remain in the mid to low 60’s

-StormTracker 7 Meteorologist Adam Feick