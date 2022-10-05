We ended our weekend and began our week with plenty of sunshine as well as warming temperatures. Did see a little bit of sunshine yesterday but other wise saw mostly cloudy skies.

Wednesday: Sunny skies for our Wednesday and the middle of the week. Expect to see our high temperatures in the low 70’s. SO overall a beautiful and near perfect day! So if you can try and get outside and enjoy the warm temperatures and sunshine while you can because we will only see one or the other over the next couple couple of days.

Thursday: Partly Cloudy for your day tomorrow. We will start of the day with mostly clear skies and sunshine. As we finish out the morning and begin the afternoon we will see mostly cloudy skies. Then things clearing on out around sunset. High temperatures will remain warm in the upper 60’s. Most areas will sit in the upper 60’s, but a couple spots could sit as warm as 71 or 72.

Friday: A little more gloomy for your Feel Good Friday. Mostly Cloudy skies with a spotty shower possible. High temperatures will be in the mid 50’s.

Saturday: Sunshine returns for the weekend. Mostly sunny for your Saturday with temperatures in the mid 50’s.

Sunday: Plenty of sunshine for the end of the weekend. Sunny skies for your Sunday. We will see our high temperatures sitting right around 70 degrees.

Monday: Sunshine continues as we begin a new week. Mostly sunny for your Monday with our high temperatures in the low 60’s.

Tuesday: Slight cloud cover for your Tuesday. Otherwise partly cloudy skies with high temperatures in the mid 60’s.

-StormTracker 7 Meteorologist Adam Feick