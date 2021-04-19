Mild air for our Tuesday

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Countdown To The Draft
April 29 2021 08:00 pm

(7-Day FORECAST)

TONIGHT: Mostly clear and not as cold, Lows 41-45.

TUESDAY: Partly sunny, becoming breezy and warm, Highs 60-64.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy and windy with rain to evening flurries, Highs 42-46.

THURSDAY: Flurries ending, breezy then variable clouds, Highs 46-50.

FRIDAY: Sun/cloud mix and not as cold, Highs 58-60.

SATURDAY: More clouds then some afternoon showers, Highs 61-65.

SUNDAY: Showers ending then some clearing, Highs 58-60.

MONDAY: Partly to mostly sunny and warmer, Highs 61-65.

— WTRF StormTracker 7 Meteorologist Dr. Dave Walker

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Weather Video

More Weather News

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

More Top News

WTRF 7News Twitter