Mild air for our Tuesday

(7-Day FORECAST)
TONIGHT: Mostly clear and not as cold, Lows 41-45.
TUESDAY: Partly sunny, becoming breezy and warm, Highs 60-64.
WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy and windy with rain to evening flurries, Highs 42-46.
THURSDAY: Flurries ending, breezy then variable clouds, Highs 46-50.
FRIDAY: Sun/cloud mix and not as cold, Highs 58-60.
SATURDAY: More clouds then some afternoon showers, Highs 61-65.
SUNDAY: Showers ending then some clearing, Highs 58-60.
MONDAY: Partly to mostly sunny and warmer, Highs 61-65.
— WTRF StormTracker 7 Meteorologist Dr. Dave Walker