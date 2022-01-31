Mild air makes a return to the Ohio Valley with rain in the forecast as well

7-Day Forecast:

TONIGHT: It was another cooler morning for the Ohio Valley but we did not have to worry about slick spots on roadways thanks to falling precip in the early morning hours. We also had clear skies across the area for the afternoon. The solar energy from the sun will aide in melting some of the snowfall that we have been plagued with. However, as temperatures drop tonight into tomorrow morning, we could see some slick spots on the roadways. Be mindful of that for the AM commute. High temperatures today got into the mid 30s, a nice welcome sight for sure. Tonight, temps will dip down into the lower 20s and will likely freeze any melted water on the roadways. Winds will not be problem, blowing from the southwest around 5 mph.

TUESDAY: FEBRUARY: as we turn the page into a new calendar month, the weather starts to warms up and become for stubborn later in the week. I am tracking 40+ degree temperatures to make a return for the first time since Jan 19th. Our daytime will likely get into the mid 40s. We will continue to stay dry with partly cloudy skies around. The weather turns unsettled for the second half of the week.

WEDNESDAY: Cloud cover looks to return along with it the likely chance for widespread rain later in the afternoon and evening. This will be accompanied by a surface cold front that will complicate the forecast as we head into the end of the week. High temperatures will be in the mid 40s.

THURSDAY: Rain activity will linger around into the last few days of the week. We will stay with a widespread, soaking rain for the morning and afternoon hours with a possible changeover through the evening. Temperatures will max out in the early in the day, with colder air dropping temps by the afternoon. I am concerned about some potential flooding from this event. The high snowpack, soaking rain, and river ice could raise creeks and streams over embankments. This is something I will continue to track for you. Freezing rain and or sleet is possible before we turn to all snow by the morning commute on Friday. Be mindful of delays and slick roads when traveling.

FRIDAY: A changeover from rain to a wintry mix is expected for the early morning hours of Friday. The concern for impactful snow is low, however we could still see accumulation. I will continue to monitor trends for you. Colder air makes a return though, as high temps return to the upper 20s. Overnight into Saturday morning, we will see single digit temps.

SATURDAY: Colder air likely stays in place for the weekend. High temperatures will be back in the upper 20s. Sky coverage will be partly cloudy, allowing some sun to shine. (Try saying that 5x fast)

SUNDAY: A few more rays of sun will shine as we head into the second half of the weekend. High pressure will move in and keep the weather calm for a few days. High temperatures return to the upper 30s.

MONDAY: Mainly cloudy for the new week. High temperatures will be in the lower 30s.

-WTRF StormTracker7 Chief Meteorologist Zach Petey