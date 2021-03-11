Mild air mixes with rain showers later in the day

7-Day Forecast:

THURSDAY: A very mild start to the day is expected across the Ohio Valley as early morning temperatures will be in the lower 50s. The mild air sticks around for a few more days in the Ohio Valley as afternoon highs will be in the mid 60s. Winds will stay breezy ahead of our next weather maker, blowing from the southwest at 10-15 mph with gusts of 30 possible. Now for something we have only seen once so far this month, rain. Some very scattered sprinkles are possible around lunchtime and into the early afternoon. More widespread showers are likely to start around dinnertime and continue into the early morning hours of your Friday. This does not look to be a soaker, but a steady rain is likely for some areas of the Ohio Valley. Overnight lows will be in the mid 40s and this will be the last mild temp to wake up to for the next several days.

FRIDAY: Early morning rain showers should start to taper off as we head closer to lunchtime. As the rain tapers off so will the cloud coverage. The afternoon hours should produce some sunshine behind partly cloudy skies. We will remain warmer than average with high temps in the upper 50s. Winds will not play a factor.

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy skies are expected as we head into the weekend. We are also going to revert back closer to seasonable temperatures for the Ohio Valley as our afternoon high will be in the mid to upper 40s. Don’t forget that Sunday is Daylight Saving Day, where we have to turn the clocks ahead an hour. Meaning you lose an hour of sleep. “Theoretically”

SUNDAY: Sunshine is expected to make an appearance for the late stages of the weekend. Temperatures will be topping off in the upper 40s if not push close to 50. We will remain dry as well.

MONDAY: The next work week is looking a bit cloudy and possibly dreary. Rain showers are possible in the afternoon with temperatures in the mid to upper 40s for your high.

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy and mild with highs in the low 50s. There is a chance for some patchy rain showers.

WEDNESDAY: Cloudy skies continue on as does a slight warm up. We will see high temperatures in the mid 50s.

-WTRF StormTracker7 Meteorologist Zach Petey