Mild air stays locked in for the Ohio Valley

7-Day Forecast:

TONIGHT: Talk about a beauty of a day for us across the Ohio Valley again! Bright blue skies, crisp sunshine, and all the vitamin D your body could want after a grey and dreary work-week, last week. A few upper-level clouds will start to build in this evening with more widespread cloudiness likely overnight. High temperatures maxed out in the mid 50s today. It was a warmer than average day since normal temps for mid-December is 41 degrees. Tonight, clouds will start to build in across the valley as an upper-level system will move closer to the area. Low temps will be in the upper 30s with increasing temps through the overnight hours. The cloud cover will stay with us for all of tomorrow.

WEDNESDAY: The day should stay mainly dry, however a weak warm front and upper-level disturbance will scoot through the area and bring some scattered rain showers with it. Widespread rain is not likely until the passage of the cold front on Thursday. High temperatures warm up towards the mid 50s yet again. Winds could start to increase into the overnight hours.

THURSDAY: Overcast and rainy will best describe the weather on Thursday. The surface cold front moves through early in the day with rain showers expected to start in the afternoon. Rain totals should amount to a half inch. Winds will likely be breezy with the cold front moving in, with gusts of 35 mph possible. High temperatures could flirt with 60 degrees.

FRIDAY: Patchy clouds with some rain showers possible in the afternoon and evening. That cold front from Thursday will drop temps towards the upper 40s, which is still above average for this time of year.

SATURDAY: Grey and cloudy with a rain maker on its way in. Rain will likely return in the morning hours with a wrap-up closer to dinnertime. Temperatures reach the daytime high early in the day in the lower 50s with afternoon temps in the lower 40s. We will see a return to seasonably cool air by the next week.

SUNDAY: Broken clouds and sun for Sunday with much colder air in place. This is what it should feel like for December, as our high temps max out in the mid to upper 30s.

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy with another chance for scattered showers in the afternoon. We will stay with seasonable temps, in the upper 30s. We are quickly approaching the final days till Christmas!

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy for the moment. High temperatures will roam around 40 degrees with some pockets of sun possible.

-WTRF StormTracker7 Chief Meteorologist Zach Petey