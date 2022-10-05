7-Day Forecast:

TONIGHT: What a great day all around today! Sunshine, crisp blue skies, a few thin cirrus clouds, and a nice warmup in the temperature department. Although it was a bit chilly and foggy in the lower lying areas, it did warmup quickly. We were back in the 60s by lunchtime with temps nearing the 70 degree mark this afternoon. Winds were rather meek and calm for most of the day as well. This evening will stay clear and quiet. Tonight, we will be mainly clear with an increasing cloud deck as we head in the morning hours of Thursday. Overnight lows will be down in the mid to upper 40s. The development of river valley fog is possible in the lower lying areas again.

THURSDAY: An increase in cloud cover is likely towards the end of the week as the next weather system starts to form. Morning fog is possible, then clouds increase throughout the morning hours and become mostly cloudy by the afternoon. Temperatures will max out in the upper 60s to low 70s. Thursday will trend dry, but the advancement of a cold front will drop temperatures and possible rain for late Thursday evening into the morning hours of Friday.

FRIDAY: An increasing cloud deck with a rude awakening to some cold air. A cold front will move in for the morning hours and we could see a few rounds of light rain in the morning and early afternoon hours. Coverage will be spotty in nature with very dry air overhead. Daytime highs will be in the mid to upper 50s. Wind could also be a bit breezy. Bring a jacket as you head out to Friday night football, temperatures around kickoff will be hovering in the 50s and 40s. Friday night into Saturday morning, overnight lows will be down in the upper 30s. This means we could see isolated instances of frost developing. If you have sensitive vegetation, it would be a good idea to cover those plants or pull them indoors.

SATURDAY: High pressure starts to work back into the forecast for the weekend, but we will not be out of the grasps of cold air. Daytime highs struggle to get out of the mid to low 50s. Saturday night into Sunday morning overnight lows will be down in the mid-30s. This means we could see instances of frost developing across the region. If you have sensitive vegetation, it would be a good idea to cover those plants or pull them indoors. I will keep an eye out for changes in the temperatures.

SUNDAY: Patchy clouds and sunshine with high pressure still in control. Daytime highs will be in the upper 50s to low 60s. It will be a great day to be out at a pumpkin patch or head out for some hiking!

MONDAY: Partly cloudy to mostly sunny skies and temperatures returning to the 60s. It will be a very nice-looking day.

TUESDAY: Patchy clouds and possible sunshine for the day. Temperature wise, we will max out in the mid-60s.

WEDNESDAY: Clouds will return with the chance for some rain showers as we head into the second half of the day. Temperatures will max out in the mid to upper 60s.

-WTRF StormTracker7 Chief Meteorologist Zach Petey