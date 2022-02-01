Mild air sticks around with rain in the forecast for mid-week

7-Day Forecast:

TONIGHT: It was a refreshing change to wake up and see some pockets of sunshine and mild air in place for the Ohio Valley. Sky coverage today was partly cloudy with some areas seeing more sun. There was plenty of snowmelt today thanks to solar energy as well as the mild air in place. High temperatures today skyrocketed into the upper 40s with a few areas getting into the 50s today. This will be our last few hours of calm weather, as out next system approaches from the west. We will not bear the burden of major snow, however the chance for freezing rain and light snow looks more prominent. Tonight, clouds start to increase with that “mild” air in place. Temps will dip down closer to the freezing mark. Winds will blow from the south around 5-10 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Cloud cover looks to return along with it the likelihood for widespread rain later in the afternoon and evening. A stray shower or two is possible in the am hours. This will be accompanied by a surface cold front that will complicate the forecast as we head into Thursday and Friday morning. High temperatures will be in the mid 40s. A changeover is possible to a wintry mix by the time we wakeup Thursday morning. Melting snow and falling rain could flood some of the side streams and creeks. Be mindful of that and never drive through flooded roads.

THURSDAY: Rain activity will linger around into the last few days of the week. We will stay with a widespread, soaking rain for the morning and afternoon hours with a possible changeover through the evening. Temperatures will max out in the early in the day, with colder air dropping temps by the afternoon. Freezing rain and or sleet is possible before we turn to all snow by the morning commute on Friday. Be mindful of delays and slick roads when traveling. I am concerned about some potential flooding from this event as well. The high snowpack, soaking rain, and river ice could raise creeks and streams over embankments. This is something I will continue to track for you as mentioned before.

FRIDAY: A changeover from rain to a wintry mix is expected for the early morning hours of Friday. The concern for impactful snow is low, however we could still see minor accumulation. Colder air makes a return though, as high temps return to the mid 20s. Overnight into Saturday morning, we will see single digit temps.

SATURDAY: Colder air likely stays in place for the weekend. High temperatures will be back in the upper 20s. Sky coverage will be partly cloudy, allowing some sun to shine. (Try saying that 5x fast)

SUNDAY: A few more rays of sun will shine as we head into the second half of the weekend. High pressure will move in and keep the weather calm for a few days. Max temperatures return to the upper 30s.

MONDAY: Mainly cloudy for the new week. High temperatures will be in the lower 30s.

TUESDAY: More clouds and seasonable air for the early stages of February. We max out thermometers in the mid 30s.

-WTRF StormTracker7 Chief Meteorologist Zach Petey