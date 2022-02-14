7-Day Forecast:

TONIGHT: Some spots of the Ohio Valley woke up with a quick coating of snow on the cars and roads this morning. Other areas did not receive any snow at all. Once the sun started to peek out closer to lunchtime, conditions started to feel warmer outside, although colder air is locked in for today. High temperatures today struggled to get out of the mid 20s with feels like temperatures staying in the mid-teens as well. Sky coverage was partly cloudy for most of the day with clearing skies into the afternoon. The clearing trend will continue as we step into the evening hours. Colder air will be around as we wake up tomorrow, as temps dip down towards the mid-teens. Winds will blow from the southwest around 5 mph.

TUESDAY: A very nice-looking day as high pressure returns to our area. Although it was a colder start, we will be on the climb with our temperatures. Patchy clouds with more sunshine will best describe sky coverage and temperatures return to the upper 30s. Enjoy the seasonable late winter day. Warmer air returns tomorrow.

WEDNESDAY: Temperatures will warm-up and max out in the mid 50s! However, it will not be the best-looking day, especially later. We will start the day with partly cloudy skies, with an increase in cover later on. Winds will likely be breezy and stay breezy through Friday as our next weather system advances into the region.

THURSDAY: Our next weather disturbance will likely move into the Ohio Valley starting today. A cold front advances through and brings widespread rain to the area. There could be some pockets of heavier, steady rain as well. Temperatures will stay in the mid to upper 50s with breezy winds likely lingering around. Colder air will sweep in late in the evening with a possible switchover to snow flurries for Friday morning. Accumulation will be minimal.

FRIDAY: Lingering snow showers are possible for the early morning hours. Once the precip stops, we could mix in a few rays of sunshine for the second half of the day, but temperatures will be back to the colder kind. Our maximum high will be in the lower 30s. It will likely feel colder with the wind.

SATURDAY: Patchy clouds and sun to begin the weekend. High temperatures will be back in the mid 40s.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny with thermometers slowly on the climb. We will max out in the upper 40s. A good way to roll into the new week.

MONDAY: More sun with a few clouds possible. Daytime highs will be in the lower 50s. High pressure will keep us rather quiet.

-WTRF StormTracker7 Chief Meteorologist Zach Petey