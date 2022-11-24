Pleasant and mild weather continues for Thanksgiving today, but gloomy weather does look to settle in.

Thursday: Mix of clouds and sun for our day today. We will see some high thing clouds roll through during the morning, but plenty of sunshine is in-store for the afternoon. Expect to see high temperatures in the upper 50;s, with a couple spots eclipsing the lower 60’s.

Friday: Things a bit gloomy for Black Friday. We will see some showers for the early morning and some drizzle for the mid and late morning. Then skies will clear on out, so by dinner time we will see clear skies. High temperatures will be in the upper 40’s.

Saturday: Pleasant start to the weekend but unfortunately it wont stay that way. Mostly sunny skies for Saturday with high temperatures sitting right around 50 degrees.

Sunday: Cloudy with on and off showers. A couple showers are possible for the early morning hours and then the evening, but the best chance for rain will be the late morning and the early afternoon. Moderate rain is expect with a couple heavy pockets. Temperatures will be in the mid 50’s.

Monday: Some of Sundays rain could carry into Monday morning. If you see anything expect just some drizzle for the morning hours. Otherwise mostly cloudy skies with our temperatures in the mid 40’s.

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy again for our Tuesday, but we warm temperatures back above average and back to the 50’s. Our high temperatures will be right around 50 degrees. Some spots in the upper 40’s and some spots in the lower 50’s.

Wednesday: Gloomy weather but mild temperatures as we finish out November. Showers are likely on and off throughout the day. High temperatures will be in the mid 50’s.

-StormTracker 7 Meteorologist Adam Feick