BREAKING: EORH suspending all operations, starting at 11:59PM

Milder Friday night with a few clouds

TONIGHT: Clouds move in overnight, warmer, breezy, Lows 64-67.
SATURDAY: Chance for showers and thunderstorms, otherwise partly sunny, Highs 85-87.
SUNDAY: Clouds linger but trending mainly dry, Highs 82-85.
MONDAY: Continued warmth with small chance of showers, Highs 83-86.
TUESDAY: Mainly sunny skies, hot, Highs 86-88.
WEDNESDAY: Calm conditions with sun, Highs 83-85.
THURSDAY: Cooling down with a chance for showers, Highs 77-80.
FRIDAY: Much cooler and drier, Highs near 70.

–WTRF StormTracker 7 Meteorologist Alexa Trischler

