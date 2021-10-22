Misty and possible drizzly as we head into the weekend

7-Day Forecast:

TONIGHT: It really felt like a Monday, even though it is finally Friday. We had a constant mist/drizzle across the viewing area and that could linger into the evening hours. Account for that and check radar as you head out the door for football this evening. Bring a rain jacket/poncho in case it is still drizzly. With the prominent cloud coverage overhead, we really have not seen much in regards to warmth. Expect afternoon highs in the mid 50s, which makes it feel more like Fall. Although, it is not as pretty looking to be outdoors. Clouds will stick around as we head into the overnight hours. Low temperatures will be in the mid to upper 40s as you wake up tomorrow. Misty conditions are likely to linger on as well.

SATURDAY: Cloudy skies will likely reign supreme come Saturday. A few scattered showers are possible thanks to added moisture from the cloudy skies, especially in the morning hours. An isolated shower is not out of the question for the afternoon. We will not see much of the sun, but you will certainly be able to wear those Fall flannels and boots to the pumpkin patch if you so choose. High temps will hover in the mid 50s, perfect hoodie weather as well.

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy and cool for Sunday. We will see temps back in the upper 50s to low 60s. An increasing chance for rain returns in the afternoon/evening hours, thanks to an incoming cold front for the Ohio Valley. Chances for rain stay into next week.

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers likely, thanks to a surface cold front. Thermometers will max out in mid to low 60s. It will feel more like a Monday with the grey skies and rain.

TUESDAY: Clouds and sun for your Tuesday. A few scattered showers are possible in the morning hours. High temperatures will range in the mid to low 60s.

WEDNESDAY: A mixture of sun and clouds for your Wednesday. Dry weather is possible for mid-week. Giving us a break from a very active and dreary weather pattern. Temperatures max out in the low 60s.

THURSDAY: A sun and cloud mix for late next week. There is a chance for some rain showers. High temps max out around 60 degrees.

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy with another chance for rain showers. Temperatures will return to the upper 50s.

-WTRF StormTracker7 Chief Meteorologist Zach Petey