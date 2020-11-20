Mix of sun and clouds for your Friday

7-Day Forecast

FRIDAY: The weekend is just around the corner! Mostly sunny skies are expected and we will see the warming trend continue. Our high temperature will top off around 60-62 degrees and it will feel warmer. Winds will stay noticeable from the southwest at 10-15mph with gusts upwards of 25 possible. As we head into the late afternoon, we will start to see an increase in cloud coverage across the region. Cloudy conditions will stay with us into the weekend.

SATURDAY: Gray and overcast skies are expected to start the weekend. I know, not the way I would of wanted to start either but we will make do with it. There is a chance a shower or two pops up as a weak cold front moves through early Saturday morning. Temperatures will be in the mid 50s.

SUNDAY: The mostly cloudy skies remain in place and the temperatures continue to stay warm. We will top off around 55-57 degrees. There is a chance for rain showers in the late evening as a stronger cold front will pass by. We could see a lingering shower Sunday night into Monday morning.

MONDAY: The next work week is looking seasonable temperature wise, with highs around 45-47. This ends our brief warm spell that we had to end the old work week. There is a chance for some rain showers, mainly in the morning, as a new weather maker moved through late Sunday evening. Clouds will start to clear as we head into the afternoon.

TUESDAY: We will be staying cloudy and seasonable as we are just two days away from Thanksgiving. Temperature wise, we will hover in the upper 40s.

WEDNESDAY: Clouds continue to roll in as we are a day away from Thanksgiving. We will be hovering in the lower 50s for temperatures and it will remain rather seasonable for the end of November. There is a chance for some rain showers.

THANKSGIVING: Happy Thanksgiving! Turkey day is here! We will see mostly cloudy skies and temperatures hovering in the mid 50s.

–WTRF StormTracker 7 Meteorologist Zach Petey