Mix of sun and clouds for your second Monday of February

7-Day Forecast:

MONDAY: The start of the new work week showcases a bitter cold start to the morning where we could have wind chills approach the negative value readings. Luckily that cold air does not stick around for too long since the sun is expected to be out some today behind a mixture of sun and clouds. Afternoon high temperatures will top off around the lower 30s. Winds will not be much of a factor after the early morning shiver, blowing from the east around 3-7 mph. As we transition to the late evening hours, we have the opportunity to see some late snow flurries and those could continue on till the early morning hours tomorrow. As of now, we could see anywhere from a coating to upwards of 3 inches for some spots throughout the Ohio Valley. Something to keep in mind as you head to work tomorrow.

TUESDAY: Cloudy skies return as does the chance for some early morning snow flurries. There could be some patchy slick spots but accumulating snow is not going to pose a threat for the morning commute. It will also not be so bitter cold tomorrow morning. Highs are expected to be in the low to mid 30s for the high. A winter-esque day for the Ohio Valley.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy and the active weather pattern of snow will continue. As of now we are expected to see some snow showers starting into the afternoon and could linger around till early Thursday morning. As of now we could see some areas receive upwards of two inches. Temperatures will top off in the upper 20s. We will also deal with more noticeable winds, making it feel colder than what the thermometer reads.

THURSDAY: Snow showers activity looks to continue on as well as the chance of blowing snow. There is a chance we get stuck under a warmer wedge of air that could produce some rain/wintry mix to areas south of I 70. Temperatures are expected to be in the lower 30s.

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy skies to round off the work week. Temperatures hover around 30 degrees. We could see some patchy AM snowflakes falling.

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy and colder compared to where our temperatures were at this work-week. As of now, highs will top off around the mid 20s with overnight lows into Sunday morning around the single digits.

SUNDAY: Cloudy and colder as we round off the weekend. Temperatures will top off in the upper teens for now. We could also see another cold Monday morning with lows in the single digits.

-WTRF StormTracker 7 Meteorologist Zach Petey