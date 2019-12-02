Mixed precipitation for week’s start

TODAY: Cloudy, light rain/snow showers periodically, chilly, Highs 37-40.
TONIGHT: Cloudy skies and a bit drier, Lows near 30.
TUESDAY: Mainly overcast still, dry day, few flurries late, Highs 36-39.
WEDNESDAY: AM snow flurries then dry, cool, Highs 39-42.
THURSDAY: Some sunshine peeks and calm, Highs 40-43.
FRIDAY: Seasonable with returning clouds, Highs 43-46.
SATURDAY: Partly sunny skies, dry yet chilly, Highs 40-43.
SUNDAY: Slightly warmer feel, mostly cloudy, Highs near 50.

–Meteorologist Emily Goodman

