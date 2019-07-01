Monday, July 1st holds best weather

Weather

Sunshine and dry all day

by:

Posted: / Updated:

7 Day Forecast

TODAY: Dry and comfortable with lovely sunshine all day, Highs 82-84.
TONIGHT: Patchy clouds and warmer, Lows 67-69.
TUESDAY: Sun/cloud mix with afternoon thundershowers, hot, Highs 87-90.
WEDNESDAY: Scattered clouds with scattered thunderstorms, Highs 86-88. THURSDAY (4th): Hot and humid with afternoon thundershowers, Highs 85-88.
FRIDAY: Still hot and humid with thunderstorms likely in PM, Highs 86-89.
SATURDAY: Sunshine for the morning then afternoon showers, Highs 84-86.
SUNDAY: Slightly cooler with few thundershowers, Highs 81-84.

–Storm Tracker 7 Meteorologist Emily Goodman

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

video

More Video

4th of July Countdown Clock


Days

Hours

Minutes

Seconds

Ohio Lottery

Trending Stories

More Top News

WTRF 7News Twitter