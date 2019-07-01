Monday, July 1st holds best weather

7 Day Forecast
TODAY: Dry and comfortable with lovely sunshine all day, Highs 82-84.
TONIGHT: Patchy clouds and warmer, Lows 67-69.
TUESDAY: Sun/cloud mix with afternoon thundershowers, hot, Highs 87-90.
WEDNESDAY: Scattered clouds with scattered thunderstorms, Highs 86-88. THURSDAY (4th): Hot and humid with afternoon thundershowers, Highs 85-88.
FRIDAY: Still hot and humid with thunderstorms likely in PM, Highs 86-89.
SATURDAY: Sunshine for the morning then afternoon showers, Highs 84-86.
SUNDAY: Slightly cooler with few thundershowers, Highs 81-84.
–Storm Tracker 7 Meteorologist Emily Goodman