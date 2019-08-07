Breaking News
More active weather Wednesday

Rounds of showers and thunderstorms

7 Day Forecast

TODAY: Mostly cloudy, scattered showers and thunderstorms, Highs 79-82.
TONIGHT: Showers and storms winding down, Lows 63-66.
THURSDAY: Broken clouds, afternoon showers and few storms, Highs 82-84.
FRIDAY: Drying out with some sun and much less hot, Highs 78-81.
SATURDAY: Staying pleasant and dry with sunshine, Highs 79-82.
SUNDAY: Plenty of sunshine, still nice and comfortable, Highs 81-83.
MONDAY: Few clouds and still mostly dry, Highs 82-84.
TUESDAY: Partly sunny early then showers/t-storms, Highs 82-84.

–WTRF StormTracker 7 Meteorologist Emily Goodman

