More active weather Wednesday

7 Day Forecast

TODAY: Mostly cloudy, scattered showers and thunderstorms, Highs 79-82.

TONIGHT: Showers and storms winding down, Lows 63-66.

THURSDAY: Broken clouds, afternoon showers and few storms, Highs 82-84.

FRIDAY: Drying out with some sun and much less hot, Highs 78-81.

SATURDAY: Staying pleasant and dry with sunshine, Highs 79-82.

SUNDAY: Plenty of sunshine, still nice and comfortable, Highs 81-83.

MONDAY: Few clouds and still mostly dry, Highs 82-84.

TUESDAY: Partly sunny early then showers/t-storms, Highs 82-84.

–WTRF StormTracker 7 Meteorologist Emily Goodman