7-Day Forecast:

TONIGHT: What a grey and dreary way to start off the new work-week. Rain showers plagued most of the region early today with some pockets of heavy rain. Breezy winds also made a guest return this afternoon with gusts upwards of 40 mph as a cold front pushed through. Colder air will knock our temperatures back down to seasonable levels for mid-week. Our maximum temperature today was in the mid 60s around 6 AM today with colder air moving in thanks to that front this evening. We will likely stay with grey and cloudy weather this evening. Tonight, temperatures continue to drop as the colder air pumps into the Ohio Valley. Low temps will be in the lower 30s for the morning commute tomorrow. Winds will likely stay prominent tonight, blowing from the west around 10-15 mph. A few stray showers or isolated flurries cannot be ruled out. Most of the precip will wrap up after dinner.

TUESDAY: More grey skies for the area as mid to upper-level moisture will keep stratocumulus clouds parked overhead. There could be a few rays of sun for the afternoon/early evening. Temperatures revert back to seasonable values, in the mid 40s for most of us. We will stay dry for most of the day until the late evening hours when another atmospheric disturbance brings chances for rain and snow to the area for Wednesday morning. This will likely be a low impact event.

WEDNESDAY: A mixture of rain and snow for the morning commute that could make things slightly slippery. Temperatures will be right around the freezing mark. For the day, sky coverage will stay mainly cloudy with seasonable temps yet again. Our maximum high will be in the mid 40s. Precipitation will wrap up before lunch.

THURSDAY: Patchy clouds and sun with quiet weather in store. Winds will shift and blow from the southwest, allowing temperatures back into the lower 50s. It will be a rather nice day across the board.

FRIDAY: Mainly cloudy and dry for most of the day. Another round of precipitation is expected late in the evening hours with a possible changeover to snow. Daytime highs get into the lower 60s with colder air moving in afterwards. Early Saturday morning could see a full changeover to all snow by the mid-morning hours. Accumulation should stay low due to warm air being in place for a longer period of time.

SATURDAY: The early morning hours will remind us that Old Man Winter is still here thanks to snow activity and much colder air in store. Nowhere near 60-degree weather, but mid 30s for our daytime high. Bundle up Ohio Valley! Snow showers should not last all day. It will likely be breezy at times also.

SUNDAY: Patchy clouds and sun for the region. Temperatures will stay colder than average, just around 40 degrees.

MONDAY: A nice bump in temperatures for the new work-week. Day time high will be closer to 50 degrees with a mixture of sun and clouds.

-WTRF StormTracker7 Chief Meteorologist Zach Petey