More clouds and cooler Wednesday

(7-Day FORECAST)
TONIGHT: Variable clouds with an Isolated shower, Lows 63-67.
WEDNESDAY: Brief morning showers then some clearing, Highs 76-80.
THURSDAY: Partly to mostly sunny and pleasant, Highs 78-80.
FRIDAY: Sun/cloud mix with lighter winds, Highs 80-842
SATURDAY: Mostly sunny and a little warmer, Highs 82-86.
SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy with rain showers, Highs 84-88.
MONDAY: Showers ending then variable clouds, Highs 85-89.
TUESDAY: Mostly sunny with higher heat and humidity, Highs 86-90.
— WTRF StormTracker 7 Meteorologist Dr. Dave Walker