More clouds and cooler Wednesday

(7-Day FORECAST)

TONIGHT: Variable clouds with an Isolated shower, Lows 63-67.

WEDNESDAY: Brief morning showers then some clearing, Highs 76-80.

THURSDAY: Partly to mostly sunny and pleasant, Highs 78-80.

FRIDAY: Sun/cloud mix with lighter winds, Highs 80-842

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny and a little warmer, Highs 82-86.

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy with rain showers, Highs 84-88.

MONDAY: Showers ending then variable clouds, Highs 85-89.

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny with higher heat and humidity, Highs 86-90.

— WTRF StormTracker 7 Meteorologist Dr. Dave Walker

