More clouds and rain than sunshine for the beginning of the week

(7 Day Forecast)

Monday: Clear skies to start off the morning but clouds will slowly build throughout the day. Rain will begin overnight Monday into Tuesday. High of 44 degrees.

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy conditions with a high of 56. A stray shower or two may be left from the rain overnight.

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy, high of 61. Rain will begin overnight Wednesday into Thursday.

Thursday: Overcast skies with a high of 58 degrees. Rain showers will persist throughout the day.

Friday: Some rain showers may still linger around for the first part of the day. Skies will start off mostly cloudy and clear throughout the day. High of 47.

Saturday: Mostly clear, high of 51.

Sunday: Mostly clear, high of 52