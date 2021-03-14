More clouds and rain than sunshine for the beginning of the week

Monday: Clear skies to start off the morning but clouds will slowly build throughout the day.  Rain will begin overnight Monday into Tuesday.  High of 44 degrees.

Tuesday:  Mostly cloudy conditions with a high of 56.  A stray shower or two may be left from the rain overnight. 

Wednesday:  Mostly cloudy, high of 61.  Rain will begin overnight Wednesday into Thursday.

Thursday:  Overcast skies with a high of 58 degrees.  Rain showers will persist throughout the day.

Friday:  Some rain showers may still linger around for the first part of the day.  Skies will start off mostly cloudy and clear throughout the day.  High of 47.

Saturday:  Mostly clear, high of 51.

Sunday:  Mostly clear, high of 52

