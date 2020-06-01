More clouds and warmer Tuesday

(7-Day FORECAST)

TONIGHT: Increasing clouds with sprinkles by Dawn, Lows 50-54.

TUESDAY: Variable clouds with a few showers, Highs 73-77.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny then late-day thunderstorms, Highs 80-84.

THURSDAY: Periods of sunshine then showers and some thunder, Highs near 80.

FRIDAY: Partly sunny with showers with some isolated thunderstorms, Highs 80-82.

SATURDAY: Partly to mostly sunny and mild, Highs 78-80.

SUNDAY: More sunshine, less breezy and cooler, Highs 74-78.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny and pleasant, Highs near 80.

— WTRF StormTracker 7 Meteorologist Dr. Dave Walker