More clouds around to end the work-week

TONIGHT: It was just a grey and cloudy day across the Ohio Valley. There were a few isolated sprinkles around the area, with some portions staying mostly dry. We will trend on the dries side for the next 48 hours. The only exception being a chance for a stay shower tomorrow. The major talking point about today was two things. The wind and mild air. Temperatures today maxed out in the mid to upper 50s with breezy winds around. The wind will start to die down and taper off this evening. Winds will still blow from the west around 5-10 mph. If you want to put the Christmas decorations up after dinner tonight, it will still be mild enough to do so. Cloud cover will start to break apart some with temperatures tonight getting down in the mid 30s.

FRIDAY: Mainly cloudy to end the work-week. The sunshine has certainly lacked for our area this week as well. In terms of weather, we cannot rule out a stray shower developing around lunchtime into the early afternoon. Most of us will stay dry though. Temperatures will return to the seasonable levels, maxing out in the mid 40s. Winds will not be as brutal either, so some positivity to build on into the weekend.

SATURDAY: Patchy clouds and sun as we head into the weekend. Thermometers will read afternoon highs in the upper 40s before colder air returns early next week. We stay dry as well until out next system moves in on Sunday. It will be dry for the super 6 games on Saturday as well.

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy with our next chance for rain coming in the afternoon/evening. Temperatures will max out in the upper 40s if not low 50s. The afternoon could get a bit breezy as well.

MONDAY: The next work week showcases falling temps as a change in air-mass is likely. High temps will be reached shortly after midnight with dropping temps into the afternoon. We will see highs in the low 50s with afternoon temps in the upper 30s. Winds will likely be breezy as well. Rain showers will likely be widespread in the AM hours.

TUESDAY: Mainly cloudy and dry for the moment. Temperatures today will max out in the mid 30s.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy with another chance for rain/snow showers. High temps for right now will be in the upper 30s. Snow is likely in the morning with a changeover to rain by the afternoon.

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy and it feels repetitive talking about them. We will also see another chance for rain showers. Temperatures will be in the lower 40s.

-WTRF StormTracker7 Chief Meteorologist Zach Petey