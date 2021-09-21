More clouds around with increasing chances for rain later today

7-Day Forecast:

TUESDAY: The early hours up until lunch will remain dry as we transition into Tuesday. The second half of the day will showcase an increasing chance for rain as our next complex weather maker rolls in. An upper level low-pressure system will roll into the Ohio Valley, accompanied by a surface cold front that will plummet temperatures to below average later this week. As of this morning, clouds are present for the AM commute. No real threat for fog thanks to cloudy skies and noticeable winds. Temperatures read in the 60s to start the day. Muggy weather conditions will be around once again. A stray morning shower is not out of the question, so keep the umbrellas around as you head out the door. As we approach lunch and head into the early afternoon, rain showers will likely start to make their way through the reason. Early on, the showers will be scattered in nature. Widespread rain will develop as the cold front gets closer, around the early morning hours tomorrow. High temperatures today will be in the seasonable category, maxing out in the mid 70s. Tonight, rain showers will overtake the region with a stray rumble of thunder possible. Low temperatures will be in the mid 60s.

WEDNESDAY: Happy Fall Ohio Valley! A complex weather maker will make its way into the Ohio Valley as we head farther along in the work-week. A cold front will push through the region and change up the rather stagnant air pattern we have dealt with. Rain showers will be around for most of the day, especially in the AM hours. A good, soaking rainfall is likely with rainfall estimates upwards of an inch. A few thunderstorms are also possible. We will have to monitor this system for flooding potential. High temperatures will remain steady in the upper 60s to low 70s.

THURSDAY: A few showers are possible in the AM hours as this front finally lifts out of the area. We will stay rather cloudy and not see much of the sun in the afternoon. High temperatures will be in the mid to low 60s with flannel weather being a topic of discussion. It will be officially Fall, so I don’t see why not right?

FRIDAY: For your finally Friday, improvement comes from the weather department. Broad high pressure will build into the region and start to erode the thick cloud deck the Ohio Valley has dealt with. More sunshine is in the forecast, but not much warm air. High temps will be in the upper 60s.

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy skies are likely as we head into the fabled weekend. We will mix in some rays of sun with clouds around still. We will stay with temperatures just below 70 degrees. A few rain showers are possible in the afternoon hours.

SUNDAY: A mixture of sun and clouds as we round off the weekend. Temperatures will hover around 70 degrees. Dry weather will likely stick around as we push into the next work-week.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny and nice as we jump into next week. High pressure will stick around and keep the skies blue and the sun around. Temperatures will max out in the lower 70s.

-WTRF StormTracker7 Meteorologist Zach Petey