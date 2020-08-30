More clouds arrive Sunday night

7-Day Forecast
TONIGHT: Increasing clouds, Lows around 60.
MONDAY: Mainly cloudy with showers and a few PM thunderstorms, Highs near 75.
TUESDAY: Partly sunny, Highs 82-84.
WEDNESDAY: More clouds with late-day rain and storms, Highs 81-83.
THURSDAY: Little sunshine with a few showers and rumbles of thunder, Highs 80-82.
FRIDAY: Partly cloudy, not as humid, Highs 78-80.
SATURDAY: Mostly sunny, nice, Highs 77-79.
SUNDAY: Broken clouds, Highs around 80.
–WTRF StormTracker 7 Meteorologist Alexa Trischler