7-Day Forecast

TUESDAY: This Election Day we will see rather cloudless skies once again. Wall to wall sunshine will be a welcome sight since the last work week we only saw gray and overcast skies. This afternoon it will be a very seasonable day for the Ohio Valley. Temperatures will top off around 53-55, which is within a few degrees of our normal high for this time of year. A sweatshirt and sweatpants will suffice for any activities that you may have outside. This stretch of weather will be nice to rake the leaves.