More clouds Overnight

(7-Day FORECAST)
TONIGHT: Increasing clouds and not as cold, Lows 32-36.
FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy with sprinkles then evening flurries, Highs 43-47.
SATURDAY: Sun/cloud mix and pleasant, Highs near 40.
SUNDAY: More clouds and a little warmer, Highs 50-54.
MONDAY: Cloudy and mild with rain showers, Highs 54-58.
TUESDAY: Cloudy skies with rain showers ending, Highs 50-52.
WEDNESDAY: Cloudy and colder with snow flurries, Highs near 30.
THURSDAY: Brighter skies and continued cold, Highs 31-35.
— WTRF StormTracker 7 Meteorologist Dr. Dave Walker