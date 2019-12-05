More clouds Overnight

7 Day Forecast

TODAY: Cold start with a flurry, afternoon cloud breaks, Highs 39-42.TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy skies, but drier, Lows 32-34.FRIDAY: Seasonable with returning clouds, Highs 42-45.SATURDAY: Partly sunny skies, dry yet cool Highs 41-43.SUNDAY: Milder air, mostly cloudy, shower late in day, Highs 50-53.MONDAY: Cloudy with rain showers likely, warmer, Highs 54-56.TUESDAY: Rain showers likely, still mild, Highs 50-52.WEDNESDAY: Turning much colder with snow flurries, Highs 30-32.