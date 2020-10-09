More clouds Saturday afternoon

(7-Day FORECAST)
TONIGHT: More clouds and not as cold, Lows 55-59.
SATURDAY: Thickening clouds and a little warmer, Highs 73-77.
SUNDAY: Variable clouds then soaking rains, Highs 70-72.
MONDAY: Mostly cloudy with additional rain showers, Highs 71-75.
TUESDAY: Partly sunny, breezy and pleasant, Highs 68-70.
WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny, breezy and cooler, Highs 65-69.
THURSDAY: Sun/cloud mix then a few showers, Highs 63-67.
FRIDAY: Partly sunny, breezy and cool, Highs 58-60.
— WTRF StormTracker 7 Meteorologist Dr. Dave Walker