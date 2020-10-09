More clouds Saturday afternoon

(7-Day FORECAST)

TONIGHT: More clouds and not as cold, Lows 55-59.

SATURDAY: Thickening clouds and a little warmer, Highs 73-77.

SUNDAY: Variable clouds then soaking rains, Highs 70-72.

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy with additional rain showers, Highs 71-75.

TUESDAY: Partly sunny, breezy and pleasant, Highs 68-70.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny, breezy and cooler, Highs 65-69.

THURSDAY: Sun/cloud mix then a few showers, Highs 63-67.

FRIDAY: Partly sunny, breezy and cool, Highs 58-60.

— WTRF StormTracker 7 Meteorologist Dr. Dave Walker

