More clouds Saturday afternoon

7-Day ForecastFRIDAY: It's Friday! The weekend is just around the corner. Looking at your weather, mostly sunny skies are expected as we inch closer to the weekend. There is not much to talk about in terms of notable weather features for us in the Northeast. High pressure will continue on and we will remain in the dry pattern as well as remain under cloudless skies. It will be another nice day with highs around 73-75, slightly above average. Clouds will start to build in as we head into the evening and we will stick with cloud coverage into the overnight. That is when we will start to notice a change in the weather pattern. Overnight lows will feel more like summer, with lows in the upper 50's.

SATURDAY: Partly sunny skies thanks to cloudy conditions are expected. There will be filtered sunlight for the region, so it will not be as dark or overcast. The first day of the weekend will trend dry, but a stray shower is possible thanks to the added moisture in the upper levels of the atmosphere from the hurricane. We will see warmer than average temperatures, with highs around 75-77.