More clouds than sun with calmer wind on Wednesday

7-Day Forecast:

TONIGHT: The start of this work-week is not anything spectacular to say the least. It was a rain plagued day yesterday and we have been dealing with areas of mist and light pockets of rain across the valley. We reached our daytime high just after midnight in the mid to upper 50s, but since then it’s been chilly and breezy. Winds continue to blow from the northwest with isolated gusts of 35 mph reported at the airport. The wind will stay noticeable this evening, staying out of the northwest and blowing around 10-15 mph. The clouds will stick around this evening and for most of the day tomorrow. Low temps will bottom out to the mid 40s.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy and quiet for now. We will stay dry as broad high pressure builds in, however we will not see much of the sun thanks to a saturated atmosphere with stratocumulus clouds around. High temps will be seasonal, maxing out in the upper 50s. Winds will be tame and blow from the northwest around 5 mph.

THURSDAY: Mainly cloudy once again with rain showers in the forecast. It will be another warmer than average day with highs in the mid to low 60s, but we will deal with rain drops once again. Yet another weather maker will be swinging through the area, providing rain showers for the back half of the day. This will likely last into the overnight hours and through Friday.

FRIDAY: Widespread, steady rain will return as we head into the end of the work-week. Our next weather maker moves in and will drop a steady soaking rain for all of the Ohio Valley. It will also be much cooler, maxing out thermometers in the mid 50s. Winds will also be a bit breezy once again, making it feel cooler outside.

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy with remnant showers in the forecast throughout the morning and into the afternoon. High temperatures remain in the mid 50s. Rain should start to wrap up late in the day.

SUNDAY: Happy Halloween Ohio Valley! No tricks up my sleeves, but another grey day is likely. A sun and clouds mixture as we end the weekend. We should stay mainly dry with an isolated shower not out of the question. High temperatures will be in the upper 50s.

MONDAY: Happy November! Partly to mostly cloudy with a flicker or two of sunshine for sky coverage. High pressure will start to build in as we head into November. High temperatures flirt with the upper 50s..

TUESDAY: Clouds return and we could see some scattered showers around. High temps remain in the mid to upper 50s.

-WTRF StormTracker7 Chief Meteorologist Zach Petey