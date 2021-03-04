More clouds than sun with colder air in place

7-Day Forecast:

THURSDAY: A few more clouds in the skies compared to what we had for the beginning of the work week is expected today across the Ohio Valley. The remnant impacts of the cold front that swept through last night brought with it some cloudy skies and a much colder air-mass. A stray snowflake or rain drop is possible in the area, but widespread precip is not a concern thanks to some upper level dry air. High temperatures today will be in the upper 30s to low 40s, a big change from what we had yesterday. Winds will also play a slight factor today, blowing from the northwest around 10-15 mph with a gust of 25 possible. Clouds could partially clear out as we head into the afternoon/evening as high pressure builds in.

FRIDAY: Clouds will be out of our hair by tomorrow morning as high pressure will start to build in. A mostly sunny day is on the way and it will be a nice end to the week. Temperature wise, we will be in the upper 30s to low 40s for your afternoon high. We will remain precip free Friday and into next week. It will be slightly windy as well.

SATURDAY: More sun than clouds as the weekend moves in. Our high temperature will be in the lower 40s. A nice weekend to maybe start thinking about the garden and what to plant.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny and nice once again with highs in the low 40s.

MONDAY: A mixture of sun and clouds for the start of the second week of March. We will see temperatures start warming up, topping off in the low to mid 50s. This will be a nice treat to what is expected later on in the work-week.

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy and warmer than usual with highs in the upper 50s. A nice start to the second week of March. We will continue to stay dry.

WEDNESDAY: Clouds start to build in ahead of our next weather maker that is expected to swing in late in the day. Temperatures could be flirting with the low 60s for your high.

-WTRF StormTracker7 Meteorologist Zach Petey