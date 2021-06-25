More clouds than the last few days to end to week

7-Day Forecast:

FRIDAY: Patchy clouds will mix in some sun throughout the day. At times the sun will win, others the clouds. We will see more of the clouds compared to what we have seen the last few days, but for the most part we will stay dry. Throughout the region, we have generally clear skies to start our morning once again. Current temperatures are sitting in the upper 50s to low 60s and we have a general wind from the south around 5 mph. Clouds will continue to increase as we progress through the morning and into the afternoon. We will call sky coverage today partly cloudy, but it will still have that summer and pool feel. Temperatures will stay in the mid 80s for our high and we could start to feel slightly muggy as dew point temps will be in the lower 60s. Overall, another good weather day for outdoor activities. It does look like you will be able to fire up the grills because rain showers look to hold off to our west for now. Winds will blow from the south around 5-10 mph with gusts of 20 possible. Tonight, we will have clouds building in and overnight low temps in the mid to upper 60s.

SATURDAY: The updated view of your weekend forecast has changed for the better! The upper air pattern has shifted to our west, which will allow for some upper level dry air to build in. That will counteract the next weather maker that was set to push through. Most of us will stay dry now, aside from some patchy showers. Temperatures will stay warm as we max out thermometers in the mid to upper 80s. Dew point temps will start to get into the muggy category as well.

SUNDAY: Most of the day Sunday will be dry, aside from a stray shower or two that fires up in the afternoon. Temperatures will max out in the upper 80s if not flirt with 90 degrees. Sky coverage will be mostly sunny throughout. If you plan to be outside at all, remember to stay hydrated and take breaks in the shade or in the air. It will remain muggy as well.

MONDAY: The start of the new work-week will return the threat for rain in the forecast as well as the prominent cloud coverage. Temps will once again flirt with 90 degrees.

TUESDAY: More active weather as we roll into Tuesday. Cloudy skies and rain showers are likely to be in the area. High temperatures will be in the mid to upper 80s. The muggy air will still be here.

WEDNESDAY: Clouds and rain showers as we head into Wednesday. Most of the day will not be full washouts, but for now it is still uncertain. High temperatures will be in the mid 80s. It looks like we will remain with muggy air still.

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy and muggy as we head deeper into the work week. Also, Happy July Ohio Valley. Temperatures will be in the mid 80s for our high.

-WTRF StormTracker7 Meteorologist Zach Petey