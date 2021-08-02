https://www.wtrf.com/back-to-school/

More clouds then sprinkles Tuesday

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(7-Day FORECAST)

TONIGHT: Patchy clouds, cool and dry, Lows 54-58.

TUESDAY: Increasing clouds with a few spotty showers, Highs 76-80.

WEDNESDAY: Spotty showers then partly sunny skies, Highs 80-82.

THURSDAY: Sun/cloud mix and warmer, Highs 81-85.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny, warm and humid, Highs 83-87.

SATURDAY: Variable clouds with scattered showers with some thunder , Highs 85-89.

SUNDAY: Partly to mostly sunny and hotter , Highs 88-90.

MONDAY: Hazy sunshine, hot and humid, Highs 90-92.

— WTRF StormTracker 7 Meteorologist Dr. Dave Walker

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Weather Video

More Weather News

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

More Top News

WTRF 7News Twitter