More clouds then sprinkles Tuesday

(7-Day FORECAST)
TONIGHT: Patchy clouds, cool and dry, Lows 54-58.
TUESDAY: Increasing clouds with a few spotty showers, Highs 76-80.
WEDNESDAY: Spotty showers then partly sunny skies, Highs 80-82.
THURSDAY: Sun/cloud mix and warmer, Highs 81-85.
FRIDAY: Mostly sunny, warm and humid, Highs 83-87.
SATURDAY: Variable clouds with scattered showers with some thunder , Highs 85-89.
SUNDAY: Partly to mostly sunny and hotter , Highs 88-90.
MONDAY: Hazy sunshine, hot and humid, Highs 90-92.
