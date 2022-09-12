7-Day Forecast:

TONIGHT: Broken clouds and round of rain were present across the Ohio Valley this Monday morning. There were a few pockets of heavy rain that moved through areas north of I 70 this morning with more prominent activity across SW Pennsylvania. Dry air started to take over the region through the afternoon hours, meaning a noticeable drop in mugginess (dew point temperatures). This made it feel more bearable to be outdoors. Temperatures were cooler today due to the cloudy skies earlier on, as we maxed out in the mid to low 70s. Clouds will thin out as we head into the evening hours. A stray shower is not out of the realm of possibility, I expect most to stay dry. Tonight, we clear out with a cool start to the morning expected. Overnight lows dip into the seasonable levels, in the mid-50s. Want to give the AC units a break, open the windows. Winds will blow from the west around 5-10 mph. Keep a light jacket for the morning commute tomorrow. No concern for fog to develop.

TUESDAY: After a seasonable September start to the morning, we will see a return of cloud coverage as the cold front and upper-level low pressure system shifts out of the forecast area on Tuesday. This means grey skies for the afternoon as well as a cooler day all around. Daytime highs will struggle to get out of the upper 60s today. It will feel more bearable to be outdoors with a lack of mugginess. Winds will blow from the west around 5-10 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Patchy clouds and sun across the Ohio Valley. The sunshine will be more prominent for the afternoon hours. Daytime highs return to a seasonable Summer standard, maxing out in the mid to upper 70s.

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy to mostly sunny skies with a dry day expected for the region! High pressure start to build into the region and stay overhead for almost a week. This means more prominent sunshine and dry weather for a good bit. Maximum temperatures will be in the upper 70s.

FRIDAY: Mainly sunny, dry, and quiet for a football Friday across the Ohio Valley. Temperatures will trend to be a bit warmer, maxing out in the upper 70s to low 80s. It may start to feel slightly muggy as we head into the weekend.

SATURDAY: The weekend showcases much of the same. Sunshine, few clouds, and dry weather. This will also mean a slight uptick in temperatures. We will max out in the lower 80s with dew points trending slightly sticky.

SUNDAY: Sunshine and blue skies yet again for the second half of the weekend. It will be great weather to be outdoors once again. We max out thermometers in the lower 80s.

MONDAY: More sunshine as we head into the new week. Daytime highs will be in the mid to low 80s.

