More clouds with scattered showers around by the afternoon hours

TONIGHT: Bright blue skies and sunshine was how we started the day, but we are noticing a plum of cloud coverage starting to work its way into the Ohio Valley. We will stay a bit cloudy as we transition farther along this evening and to begin tomorrow. There were some scattered showers around the region this afternoon, but most of those started to die down once the sun sets today (6:56 PM). Another mild and muggy start to your day is expected with overnight lows returning to the lower 60s. A few areas could see upper 50s, especially if you received any rainfall. As we head farther along this work-week, we will see increasing chances for rain. Friday night football could be a bit dreary for the first time this year even.

THURSDAY: Gloomy weather conditions are likely to return for the back half of the week. Rain showers are possible thanks to an incoming low pressure system, mainly in the afternoon hours. Cloudy skies will dominate the AM hours with a stray shower possible. As we flip the script to PM, we will see an increasing chance for rain showers to develop. The best timeframe for rain will be from 2-7 PM as of now. Temperatures remain seasonably warm, maxing out in the upper 70s. It will also be muggy.

FRIDAY: Cloudy and possibly plagued with rain showers is what’s expected for your finally Friday. So far, this forecast has been full of tricks… where’s the treat? If you like warmer weather, then maybe this is your treat. Temperatures will max out in the mid 70s with dew point temperatures remaining sticky and uncomfortable. This will be our best chance of seeing widespread rainfall, as a cold front pushes through. Friday night football may be a bit dreary and soggy this week. The first time this year we could see rain for football games.

SATURDAY: As we transition into the weekend. we will start to see a few more rays of sun. Clouds will start to clear out as drier weather moves in by the afternoon. Any chances for rain will be in the AM hours with the afternoon clearing out. Temperatures will hover in the mid to low 70s.

SUNDAY: A mixture of sun and clouds returns to the region by the time we head into the end of the weekend. Temperatures remain in the mid 70s with sunshine possibly being the dominant feature. We will start to dry out as well. Dew point temperatures will remain sticky.

MONDAY: Partly cloudy and dry for now. Temperatures warm back up to the mid/upper 70s.

TUESDAY: A dry day is on tap for your Tuesday. Temperatures stay in the upper 70s for our afternoon high. This is certainly some warm air for mid October. Good news, as we head into the following weekend we will start to cool down.

WEDNESDAY: A few more warm days before a nice cool down for the Ohio Valley. Temperatures will stay in the mid 70s before we see a gradual cool spell return temps to seasonable levels.

