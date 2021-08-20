More dry spots to talk about as we end the work-week

7-Day Forecast:

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy skies and a few rain showers to end the work-week will best describe the weather for today. Areas of fog are likely in the AM hours. A Dense Fog Advisory has been issued until 9 AM, due to reduced visibility being less than one mile. Take precaution as you head out the door. Clouds will start to clear out some as we head farther into the day. A few peeks of sunshine is not out of the question either. WOOHOO! Sky coverage early on will be cloudy, but they will start to break apart some closer to dinnertime. We are not fully out of the woods just yet for rain showers. There will be a chance for some scattered showers and storms like all other days this week, with the best timeframe being in the afternoon/evening hours. Not everyone will see rain, some may even see more sun than clouds. However, the muggy air will be around for most of the weekend and even into the next work-week. Temperatures return to the low 80s for our afternoon high. The overnight hours will showcase some partial clearing with a few clouds around. Overnight low temps will be in the mid 60s with some patchy fog possibly developing into Saturday morning.

SATURDAY: Hey! Maybe an instance or glimmer of sun as we head into the first day of the weekend. We could see some rain showers in the area, however we could also see some pockets of sun as well. rain will not dampen all of your Saturday, so you will be able to get outside and cut the grass at some point. Temperatures will be in the mid 80s for our high. Muggy levels will stay sticky and uncomfortable.

SUNDAY: Patchy clouds and sun with a chance for rain showers in the afternoon. Very scattered and isolated showers are possible, with some areas staying dry. Temperatures will stay in the mid 80s for our afternoon high. Mugginess looks to stick around as well.

MONDAY: A mixture of sun and clouds as we begin the new work-week. Weak high pressure will build in and keep us rather sun filled. The threat for rain will be low. Temps stay in the mid 80s.

TUESDAY: More sun and clouds mixing in. The active weather pattern will continue to dominate, with chances for rain in the afternoon hours. Temperatures remain in the mid 80s.

WEDNESDAY: Sun and clouds for the midpoint of the work-week. Temperatures will sit in the mid 80s with a chance for some showers in the afternoon hours. We will remain muggy through most of the next week.

THURSDAY: More clouds than sun as we head farther along into the new work week. Temps will drop to the lower 80s, but we could see some rain showers in the AM hours, associated with a cold front that could finally relieve the Ohio Valley of the stubborn mugginess we have been dealing with for so long. Something that will need to be monitored as we head farther into the week.

-WTRF StormTracker7 Meteorologist Zach Petey