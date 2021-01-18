More dustings of snow

(7-Day FORECAST)
TONIGHT: Cloudy with a dusting of snow, Lows 26-30.
TUESDAY: Flurries ending then brief afternoon sun, Highs 33-37.
WEDNESDAY: Morning dusting then mostly cloudy, Highs 30-34.
THURSDAY: Variable clouds, breezy and cold, Highs 38-40.
FRIDAY: A flurry or two then mostly cloudy, Highs 33-37.
SATURDAY: Sun/cloud mix, cold and dry, Highs 31-35.
SUNDAY: Variable clouds and a little warmer, Highs 32-36.
MONDAY: Wintry mix then some rain showers, Highs near 40.
— WTRF StormTracker 7 Meteorologist Dr. Dave Walker