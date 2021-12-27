More grey and dreary weather as we head into the end of 2021

7-Day Forecast:

TONIGHT: Certainly not the best way to start the work-week or near the end of 2021. Rain showers were present and widespread in the early morning hours with a letup closer to lunchtime. The good news is, we have been tapering off with the rain since lunchtime. A few scattered showers remain across the Ohio Valley though. We have not seen our max temperatures today, the reason is because a cold front is advancing through and that will increase thermometers later this evening. Tonight, clouds will likely stick around with few isolated sprinkles possible. Temps will get down into the lower 40s. Winds will shift directions from the SW to the NW after the warm front passes. Winds will blow around 10-15 mph.

TUESDAY: Mainly cloudy with rain showers in the afternoon and evening. It will not be the best of days for the valley yet again. We will put the high back in the upper 40s but some of us could sneak towards the lower 50s. Winds will blow from the east around 5 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Staying grey and cloudy as we approach the end of the year. A few scattered showers are possible across the land thanks to an upper-level disturbance moving through. High temperatures will be in the upper 50s, nearly 20 degrees above average from normal highs.

THURSDAY: Cloudy and mild as we near the end of 2021. Temperatures will max out in the lower 50s if not upper 40s. We could see a few showers around, but nothing widespread.

FRIDAY: New Year’s Eve. Crazy to think that the year is over. For the weather, we will see mainly cloudy skies with temps in the lower 50s. We should stay mainly dry for once. As we ring in the new year, we will see increasing temps overnight into Saturday morning.

SATURDAY: New Year’s Day. Widespread rain returns to kick off the first day of 2022. Our next system will keep the warmer air locked in place as well. Temperatures will be back in the mid 50s. Winds will also be noticeable.

SUNDAY: Mainly clouds with dropping temperatures after the morning. High temps will be around 50 degrees with afternoon thermometers in the upper 30s. Winds will also be noticeable. A few scattered showers will also be in the forecast.

MONDAY: Patchy clouds and sun for the beginning of the work-week. High temperatures for now struggle to get out of the 30s.

-WTRF StormTracker7 Chief Meteorologist Zach Petey