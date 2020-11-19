More mild air for Friday

7-Day Forecast

WEDNESDAY: After a day of falling temperatures, we will get back to normal by seeing our low temperature in the morning hours and the high in the afternoon. High pressure moves into the area and that will give us mostly sunny skies if not wall to wall sunshine this afternoon. The cooler, crisp air will continue to stay in place for the Ohio Valley. Highs will top off around 42-44. It will be cooler than our normal high which is in the low 50s for this time of year. Winds will not play much of a factor like the past few days, but will blow from the west/northwest around 5-10mph.