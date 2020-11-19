More mild air for Friday

(7-Day FORECAST)
TONIGHT: Patchy clouds and not as cold, Lows 42-46.
FRIDAY: Partly to mostly sunny and pleasant, Highs near 60.
SATURDAY: Variable clouds and a little cooler, Highs 55-59.
SUNDAY: More clouds with occasional rain showers, Highs 53-57.
MONDAY: Partial clearing, breezy and cooler, Highs 45-49.
TUESDAY: Sun/cloud mix, cool and dry, Highs near 50.
WEDNESDAY: Increasing clouds then a few rain showers, Highs 50-54.
THURSDAY: Sun/cloud mix, breezy and cool, Highs 52-56.
— WTRF StormTracker 7 Meteorologist Dr. Dave Walker