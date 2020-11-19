More mild air for Friday

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(7-Day FORECAST)

TONIGHT: Patchy clouds and not as cold, Lows 42-46.

FRIDAY: Partly to mostly sunny and pleasant, Highs near 60.

SATURDAY: Variable clouds and a little cooler, Highs 55-59.

SUNDAY: More clouds with occasional rain showers, Highs 53-57.

MONDAY: Partial clearing, breezy and cooler, Highs 45-49.

TUESDAY: Sun/cloud mix, cool and dry, Highs near 50.

WEDNESDAY: Increasing clouds then a few rain showers, Highs 50-54.

THURSDAY: Sun/cloud mix, breezy and cool, Highs 52-56.

— WTRF StormTracker 7 Meteorologist Dr. Dave Walker

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Weather Video

More Weather News

Ohio Lottery

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

More Top News

WTRF 7News Twitter