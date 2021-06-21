More muggy air and showers for the start of the work-week

7-Day Forecast:

MONDAY: The start of the new work-week will keep the muggy air around the Ohio Valley before a cold front pushes through later in the day, that elevates the mugginess but also brings some rain showers and storms. This morning we have very mild air in place as temperatures are ranging in the upper 60s if not near 70 degrees. Unfortunately it is also muggy and we will stay like this until tomorrow when we will feel the effects of the cold front moving through. Cloud coverage will be a factor for most of the day and we will see rain showers develop later in the afternoon and evening hours as our next weather maker is set to swing through then. Most of us will see rain showers but some scattered severe storms are not out of the equation. Areas of the Ohio Valley are in a Slight Risk for severe weather or a two out of five on the severe weather scale. Primary concerns look to be gusty winds and heavy downpours with some areas of flooding. The main timeframe for this front to push through is between 4-8 PM. Winds will be a bit more noticeable today, blowing from the southwest around 10-15 mph with gusts of 25 possible. Through the overnight hours, we will see patchy showers lingering around with low temps in the mid 50s.

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy skies and much cooler air funnels in behind yesterday’s cold front. We will stay with rain shower activity through the morning hours. As we approach lunchtime, we will start to see the showers dissipate as high pressure starts to build in. High temps struggle to get out of the upper 60s tomorrow. We will rebound our temps as we head into the midpoint of the week.

WEDNESDAY: High pressure will build into the Ohio Valley allowing for more sunshine. Temperatures will be in the mid 70s for our high. Pleasant weather to be outside and get any activities around the house done.

THURSDAY: Sunshine and blue skies once again. Temperatures will range in the lower 80s for our high. Another good looking weather day. UV index will probably be high. It will also be a nice day to cool off by the pool.

FRIDAY: Patchy clouds will mix in some sun early on, but rain shower chances will increase as we head farther along in the day. Temperatures will stay mild, in the mid 80s for our high.

SATURDAY: Clouds and rain showers will be the dominate trend for the Ohio Valley in the next upcoming weekend. We will have temps near 80 degrees with rain showers likely to be off/on from the morning into the evening.

SUNDAY: Sort of the same conditions for your Sunday. Rain showers likely to stick around and they will be the off/on type. Temperatures will stay in the upper 70s for your high.

-WTRF StormTracker7 Meteorologist Zach Petey