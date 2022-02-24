(7 Day Forecast)

Thursday: A few flurries may start off the day but overall the main precipitation will starting around sunset. There could be a little bit of mix to start it off but it will quickly transition to all rain. It will stay that way as we make our way into Friday morning. For a full look at this system, click here. Most of the day will be in the low 30s and then getting into the upper 30s by the end of the day. For a full look at this system, click here.

Friday: We could see a little snow/mix trying to mix in with the rain this morning, but it will mainly stay as rain. That will end around sunrise Friday morning with a stray flurry possible after that. High of 40.

Saturday: Partly cloudy, high of 37.

Sunday: Partly cloudy high of 42.

Monday: Partly sunny, high of 37.

Tuesday: Partly sunny, high of 47.

Wednesday: Partly cloudy, high of 45.

-WTRF StormTracker 7 Meteorologist Aaron Myler