7-Day Forecast:

TONIGHT: Another grey and boring day for the Ohio Valley. A change from the last few days, is that we remained mostly dry throughout the morning and early afternoon. A few scattered showers are pushing into the region this afternoon ahead of a cold front that will likely bring widespread rain and a few rumbles of thunder as well. High temperatures today remained a bit cooler than where we were forecasting for, only getting into the lower 60s. The main reason we were cooler, the prominent cloud cover and a lingering wind from the east that did not turn southerly quick enough. Oh well, Mother Nature wins again. Tonight, that cold front will advance through with rain showers and a slight pickup of winds. A general westerly wind will blow around 10 mph with gusts of 20mph possible. Most of the rain will wrap up again before the morning commute.

THURSDAY: More clouds and chances for rain, mainly for the morning with a slight chance for scattered showers in the afternoon. A few rays of sun are possible in some spots for the afternoon… our first glimpse of sunshine this week. High temperatures will remain in the upper 50s to low 60s, but brace for another cold shot for the weekend. Just one of the caveats of Spring for the Ohio Valley, the peaks and ruts for our temperatures.

FRIDAY: Another weather system will move in to end our gloomy and dreary work-week. To make conditions worse, it will start to get colder too, thanks to a dip in the upper-level air pattern. High temperatures will struggle to get out of the upper 40s with scattered rain showers likely for the afternoon and evening.

SATURDAY: Mainly cloudy with scattered showers across the board. High temperatures will be in the upper 40s. Overnight lows into Sunday could approach the freezing mark, meaning a few scattered flurries are possible for the early AM hours. The best chances to see snowflakes will be in the higher terrain areas with most of us staying as rain.

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy skies and the weather pattern starts to open up and calm down. Sunshine and warmer air is expected to return for the new week. Temperatures will max out in the lower 50s.

MONDAY: Mainly sunny and dry for the new week. This is the Spring-like weather everyone wants! Daytime highs will be in the upper 60s.

TUESDAY: More clouds and a return of the April showers. High temps will be in the lower 70s.

WEDNESDAY: Scattered showers continue for mid-week. High temps stay in the 70s.

-WTRF StormTracker7 Chief Meteorologist Zach Petey