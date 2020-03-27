Call the coronavirus hotline with your questions at 1-833-4-ASK-ODH

More rain ahead for the weekend

TODAY: Cloudy with scattered pm rain showers, still mild, Highs 60-62.
TONIGHT: Several soaking showers, few storms, mild, Lows 50-52.
SATURDAY: Rounds of steady rain and thunderstorms possible, warm, Highs 69-72.
SUNDAY: Showers early and cloudy, then some clearing, windy, Highs 66-70.
MONDAY: Broken clouds and dry but cooler, Highs 52-54.
TUESDAY: Partly sunny and seasonable temperatures, Highs 51-53.
WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy with few showers, Highs 52-55.
THURSDAY: Shower possible then partly sunny, Highs 54-57.

–WTRF Meteorologist Emily Goodman

